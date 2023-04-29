Medikal drops new banger dubbed “God Abeg” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 29, GNA – Ghanian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as “Medikal” in the music industry has released his much-awaited song titled “God Abeg”.

The song was released on Friday, April 28, 2023, and was produced by Chensee Beatz.

The song has popular Ghanaian musicians like Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, and Kay-T featured on.

“God Abeg” talks about the rapper pleading with his maker to bless him with wealth despite all he has now.

However, the song is fused with rap, highlife, and hip hop, it was sung in both English and Ghanian Language Twi, and Ga.

The song is available on all streaming platforms.

Medikal and Sarkodie had the highest nominations for the 2017 edition of the Ghana Music Awards in 2018, he was on the Tim Westwood Show.

Apart from his nominations in 2017, he won the best discovery video in the MTN 4Syte Video Award in 2016

He has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work and numerous collaborations with successful artistes.

Medikal is known for his fast-paced rap style and witty wordplay in music, and he often incorporates Pidgin English and Ghanaian slangs in his music.

He seeks to put the dynamic Ghanian culture across the globe.

GNA

