Prof. Victor Antwi appointed new Pro-Vice of UEW

Winneba (C/R), April 04, GNA – The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has appointed Professor Victor Antwi as Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University.

His appointment took effect from Saturday, April 1, 2023 to replace Prof Andy Birikorang whose tenure of office as Pro-VC expired on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Until his appointment as Pro-V.C, Prof Antwi was the Acting Dean of School of Graduate Studies of the University.

Earlier, on Friday, March 17 in an election conducted by the Management of the university, Prof. Antwi polled 461 votes of the 522 votes cast to beat his main challenger Prof. Victus B. Samlafo, Ag Dean of the faculty of Science Education who had 61 votes.

The election was held per the Status 11 (2 & 3) of the University which states; “In the appointment of a Pro Vice-Chancellor, the Vice-Chancellor shall nominate three academic Senior Members who shall be of professional status with appropriate terminal degree to be voted on by Convocation.

Hence, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor nominated three professors to contest the position, however one of the nominees, Prof. Rebecca Akpanglo Nartey Acting Dean, Faculty of Foreign languages Education withdrew from the race on the day of the election.

In accordance with the UEW ACT 2004 , ACT 672 section 14 (1) which states that there shall be a Pro. Vice-Chancellor who shall be elected by convocation and appointed by the Council in accordance with the statutes of the university.

Hence Prof. Antwi’s appointment as the current substantive Pro-Vice Chancellor for UEW.

He has been with the University for 29 years as a Student, Teaching Assistant, Senior Research Associate, Lecturer, Senior Lecturer and currently an Associate Professor.

For his qualifications, Professor Antwi had his Doctor of Philosophy in Physics Education at the University of Utrecht, Netherlands, Master of Philosophy in Physics from University of Cape Coast, Ghana and Bachelor of Education in Science (Physics Major) from the University of Education, Winneba.

His research interest include, Outdoor performance studies on Silicon and interactive mechanics teaching in the Ghanaian University context, students’ Misconceptions in Physics, the use of MBL simulations and animations in teaching of graphs, students’ conceptual understanding in Newton’s laws of motion, students understanding in the concepts of heat and temperature and the use of Information Communication and Technology (ICT) in the teaching of mechanics.

The use of an interactive engagement approach and ways of improving Teaching and Learning of Science in students/pupils.

His specialization area are, Physics, Physics Education and Science Education.

Positions he has held in UEW include, Ag Dean, School of Graduate Studies, Ag Dean, Faculty of Science Education, Ag Vice Dean, Faculty of Science Education, Head, Department of Science Education (postgraduate programme), Ag Head Department of Early Childhood Education, Coordinator of Graduate Programme (Science Education), Coordinator, Practical Project (NUFFIC) Academic Counsellor, Department of Science Education.

He was awarded the Best Lecturer of the UEW, Professional Memberships Awards by the University Teachers Association of Ghana, Ghana Science Association and Ghana Institute of Physics in 2016 respectively.

