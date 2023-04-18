New Executive of AGI’s Textiles, Garments, Leather sector holds maiden meeting

By Albert Futukpor

Accra, April 18, GNA – The new Executive members of the Textiles, Garments and Leather sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) have held their maiden meeting to plan activities for the year taking into consideration the needs of the industry.

Madam Edwina Assan, Chairperson of the Textiles, Garments and Leather sector of AGI, at the meeting in Accra, gave an overview of the sector and her plans for the next two years saying her vision was for the sector, “to become the leading Textiles, Garments and Leather Association in West Africa promoting the industry to the world.”

Madam Assan said this was to position the sector as a leading contributor to the country’s economy through standards, value addition and exports.

She spoke about the focus areas for the sector for this year, which included needs assessment, markets creation, identification, and access, data collection for research, as well as membership drive. On needs assessment, she explained that it was to find out the current needs of the members among the large, medium, small, and micro sections of the sector and a sustainable way of addressing them.

She said with regards to market avenues, it would be for both local and international markets adding, “This will be done by researching for existing ones to participate in, creating their own opportunities and collaborating with others during their promotional activities. Data collection was very key to knowing details of the numbers involved at each time to be able to plan effectively for every programme.”

Meanwhile, the seven-member executive team announced for the Textiles, Garments and Leather sector of the AGI, and they are Madam Assan as Chairperson, Joyce Ababio as Vice Chairperson, Maria Adams as Secretary, Sally Torpey as Marketing and International Relations, Alhaji Dauda Abdulai in-charge of Garments, Fulera Seidu in-charge of Leather and David Boafo in-charge of Textiles.

GNA

