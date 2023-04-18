Ashaiman NPP executives tour project sites in Municipality

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Ashaiman, April 18, GNA – Constituency and Polling Station executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashaiman Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have toured some project sites in the Ashaiman Municipality.

The one- day-tour was to fact-check the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly’ s performance as expected by the appointing authorities and the constituents at large.

The team visited project sites, including roads being constructed at Ashaiman Middle East, Jericho, and Lebanon.

School blocks, which included the girls’ dormitory at the Ashaiman Senior High School, a practical facility for the Ashaiman Technical Institute, the Ashaiman Polyclinic, and the Ashaiman Sewer System.

Briefing the media after the tour, Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi, an NPP Communications officer, stated that the projects seen during the tour were an indication that the Party would break the eight-year cycle for successive governments under the fourth republic.

Mr. Baafi urged NPP members to be proud of the party’s performance over the years and must not fall prey to the traps and tricks of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the projects had been executed by the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, and those completed were very ambitious.

He added that members of the NPP must continue to support the leadership of the party and not denigrate the efforts made by the leaders.

Mrs. Harriet Quansah, NPP Second Vice Chairperson, Ashaiman Constituency, noted that there were some elements within the NPP party at the constituency level who wanted to cause disaffection among the party members.

Mrs. Quansah cautioned that members who brought the party’s image into disrepute shall be dealt with accordingly, stressing that members should remain resolute and stay focused going into the 2024 General Election.

GNA

