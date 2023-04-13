Music sensation Seley making waves with new single “Problem”

Accra, April 13, GNA – Switzerland based Ghanaian artiste Seley has become one of the most talked about female artistes in the music industry after her new single “Problem.”

The new single, which happens to be her first single of the year, was produced by multiple-award-winning Highlife musician and producer, Bisa Kdei.

The new song, which is a blend of Afrobeats and Afro-soul, talks about rising above life’s challenges and living life to the fullest despite the predicaments.

The vocal sensation on this new jam serenades music lovers with some nostalgic lyrics coupled with her smooth and sultry voice.

Seley is one of the few musicians who tackles controversial topics in the entertainment world with her unique style of music.

Her uniqueness has earned praise from music enthusiasts as she tackles issues that are often ignored by some musicians.

Her new song is available across various streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Boomplay, and Spotify, among others.

Stream here: https://audiomack.com/seley-official/song/problems-1

GNA

