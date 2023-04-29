Mr Eazi gives scholarship to students of CK Tedam University 



By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 29, GNA – Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi has given scholarship to 282 students at CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UHAS), in the Upper East Region.

In a statement signed by Dr. V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey (PhD), Registrar at CK Tedam University and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra expressed appreciation to Mr. Eazi’s for his dedication to promote higher education and improving economic mobility in the region.

The scholarship comprised of twenty-six boys and two hundred and fifty-six full and partial awards respectively, it said.

Speaking on the scholarship fund, Mr. Eazi reaffirmed his goal of funding 1,000 students through higher education.

He believed that education is the backbone of regional transformation and a strong springboard for not only upward economic mobility but social mobility as well.

Mr. Eazi’s contribution to CKT-UTAS has made a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries, many of whom may not have had the financial means to pursue higher education.

His philanthropy serves as an inspiration to others to invest in education and create opportunities for the next generation.

Mr Eazi is the pioneer of Banku music, a fusion of sound he describes as a mixture of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and patterns.

He has won multiple awards across the world and has performed with mega stars in the United States of America (USA).

