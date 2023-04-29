Camidoh storms East Africa with “Adoley” visuals  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 29, GNA – Ghanaian afrobeat’s singer and songwriter Camidoh has stormed East Africa with his song “Adoley”.

Camidoh, who is embarking on a tour to East Africa has so far visited some African countries like Uganda and Kenya.

Camidoh arrived in Uganda this week where he engaged with some notable media houses such as NBS TV Uganda, NRG Radio Uganda to discuss his career and passion for music, while also sharing some new songs from his “A Life Time Is Not Enough” Extended Playlist (EP).

He went to Kenya first where he shared his forecast for the year with some of the industry’s bigwigs, including Soundcity Radio Kenya, Capital FM Kenya, and Pulse Kenya.

Later this month, he is anticipated in Tanzania to wrap up his media appearances and activations throughout East Africa.

Camidoh has also released a video for “Adoley,” the second track off his “A Lifetime Is Not Enough” EP.

The video of the song was directed by REX and comes with a touch of urban and indigenous Ghanaian and Nigerian street vibes, which gives it a global appeal.

“A Life Time Is Not Enough” was dropped in January this year as the Ghana native’s official sophomore studio record after chalking up industry success with his 2020 Contingency Plan.

The new EP has six songs and features guest contributions from Ghanaian singer-songwriter Cina Soul.

Since its release, the project has earned positive reviews from industry executives, music writers, and critics and is currently enjoying massive airplay across the country.

Camidoh rose to prominence in between 2021 and 2022, when he released his single “Sugarcane” in December 2021.

The song began to trend more after Ghanaian TikTok video creators’ community used the song in their videos, serving as a way of promoting the song online.

