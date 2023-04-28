Justice Gertrude Torkornoo makes a case for good work ethics, productivity

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 28, GNA-Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, a Supreme Court Judge, has called for the harnessing of four key tools to ensure good work ethics and higher productivity in Ghanaian institutions and organisation’s.

According to the nominated Chief Justice, “Vision is not enough, mission statements are not enough, goals per se are not enough. Strong tools such as clear communication, a culture of accepted regulation, and efficient use of technology can be engaged to assist in this journey.”

Justice Torkornoo was speaking at 6th International Labour Day Public lecture held by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and Institute of Work, Employment and Society (IWES).

The public lecture was on the theme: “Harnessing Good Work Ethics for Higher Productivity.”

The occasion brought together Justices of the Superior Courts, Staff and Students of UPSA , Trades Union Congress, and the Clergy.

According to Justice Torkornoo, communication, law, ethics, and technology constituted strong pillars on which increased productivity could be built.

She said vision and mission statements must go beyond being documents that were assumed to be read.

“Mission and Vision statements must be translated into bite-sized line items and communicated actively on a constant basis, through all media of communication workplace.



Communication increases understanding and understanding increases cooperation and collaboration. Communication increases learning and learning increases capacity to achieve.”

On Law and regulation, Justice Torkornoo said the two carried compelling innate ability and same also directed diverse personal goals into harmonious conduct.

“Law and regulation motivate and mobilize standards of behaviour that produce desired organizational culture. They also reduce incoherence and the dysfunction that may arise from diverse outlooks from the unique individuality of team members.”

Justice Torkornoo said in order to motivate voluntary compliance, it was critical to bear in mind the need to incorporate the ethical value of fairness as a standard in any regulatory system.

She said efforts should also be made in workplaces to produce clear records of how stakeholders expect the workplace to be regulated for maximum productivity, adding, “these clear regulatory lines should be created from consensus by as many as stakeholders as possible.

The more stakeholder’s own regulation, the easier it is for peer to per reminder of best practices to be shared, leading to strong organizational cultures built on the accepted regulation.

On her recommendation on the use of Technology, Justice Torkornoo said technology offered for the work of an organisation must be closely examined for efficiency.

“Strong teams must be built to sustain the system and aid culture change when technology is introduced in any system. There must be sharing with co-producers of technology and a constant stream of communication with users and stakeholders.

This calls for the ethics of diligence, attention to details, commitment to constant learning. It is this careful design and deployment of relevant technology, supported by strong institutional ethical cooperation and support that can allow for increased productivity.”

Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, Pro Vice Chancellor, UPSA, said the lecture was a testament of the university’s commitment to academic excellence and intellectual discourse.

Prof. Mawutor acknowledged the efforts of all workers who have dedicated their skills and expertise to the service and advancement and development of the country.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to all workers, and we hope that his lecture will inspire them to continue to pursue excellence in their respective fields.”

Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Director, Labour Research and Policy Institute, Trade Union Congress, recounted that issues concerning attitude was a major challenge in various organisations.

“If the attitude is right, we can triple our revenue and the Government would be able to find money and pay workers.”

According to him, the challenge of attitude starts with educational institutions through to workplaces and called for a change on the part of government and workers.

Dr. Mrs Mary N. Essiaw, Director of IWES, stressed the need to protect incomes and pensions in the country.

Dr Mrs Essiaw was optimistic that the “lecture would imbibe in all of us high ethical values in our various workplaces.”

GNA



