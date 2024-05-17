CJ requests Special Prosecutor to respond to petition for his impeachment 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, May 17, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornu has asked the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to respond to accusations raised by Mr Martin Amidu in his petition to President Akufo-Addo for his removal from office.

In a letter dated May 15, 2024, the Chief Justice confirmed receipt of Mr Amidu’s petition seeking for Mr Agyebeng’s impeachment from the office of the President on May 6, 2024.

Mr Amidu, the immediate former Special Prosecutor, claims in his plea to the President that Mr Agyebeng breached certain provisions of his office, necessitating his dismissal as Special Prosecutor.

He alleged procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the OSP, abuse of judges and the administration of justice, violation of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violation of citizens’ right to information as well as the appointment of personnel to the office.

He further said that the Special Prosecutor’s convening a news conference to complain about the judiciary’s actions constitutes abusing judges and bringing the judiciary into contempt.

The Chief Justice therefore asked Mr Agyebeng to respond to the matters raised in the petition to determine “if a prima facie case has been made out.”

This impeachment process follows earlier reports that the Special Prosecutor resisted demands to resign and instead convened a press conference to speak about problems with his work.

GNA

