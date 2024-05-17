2024 Election: Amansie West NCCE engages security heads, Electoral Commission 

Manso Nkwanta (Ash), May 17, GNA-Ahead of the 2024 elections, the Amansie West District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has been engaging key stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

The latest to be engaged by the Directorate are the heads of security agencies and the District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Held at the District Police Command, the meeting sought to discuss security issues concerning the election, the outcome of which would inform how the NCCE would educate the public on activities that constitute security breaches as far as elections are concerned.

It also formed part of efforts by the Commission to ensure peace before, during and after the election in the district.

Present at the meeting were the Heads of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Investigation Bureau, National Ambulance Service, and the EC.

Mr. Stephen Bertino, the Amansie West District Director of the EC, provided necessary information on the activities of the EC for the 2024 elections.

He also spoke about the ongoing limited registration exercise, providing details about the movement of mobile registration teams in long-distance communities and the main registration at the district office.

Mr. Aziz Laryea, the District Director of NCCE, underlined the importance of the meeting considering the critical roles they could play in the safety and security of citizens before, during and after the election.

He noted that the outcome of the meeting would be useful for the NCCE in its civic responsibility education drive ahead of the election.

“The meeting is a stepping stone in the formation of two relevant committees namely the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPADC) and Election Task Force Committee through which the commission aims at contributing to the peace and security with regards to the upcoming 2024 generation processes,” he stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Oppong Agyekum, the District Police Commander, who spoke on behalf of the security agencies, assured their readiness for the task ahead and that they were ready to offer their services whenever needed and stressed the need for all stakeholders to play to the rules of the election for peace to prevail.

He was hopeful that political parties would educate their agents and members to adhere to the electoral laws to avoid the wrath of law enforcement agencies.

