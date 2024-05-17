Political parties urged to stay clear of Bawku conflict in campaigns 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bawku (U/E), May 17, GNA – Stakeholders in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region have cautioned political parties against making promises and comments about the protracted Bawku chieftaincy conflict on their campaign platforms.

They also urged them and their candidates to focus on their messages that will provide solutions to development needs and desist from activities that would fuel the already existing conflict situation.

The stakeholders include the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), various political parties, civil society organisations, women and youth groups, religious and traditional leaders, security agencies, and persons with disabilities among others.

The stakeholders, who are also members of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) gave the admonition at Bawku, during a meeting organised by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union under its “Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE).”

The meeting, aimed at equipping members of the Committee with relevant information on people’s vulnerabilities to threats of violent extremism, and youth radicalism and to finding solutions to election-related conflict.

Mr Peter Asaal, Executive Director of Belim Wusa Development Agency (BEWDA), a local civil society organisation based in the Bawku municipality noted that stakeholders need to work together to reduce conflict in the area during the elections.

At least 200 people have been killed and others injured and displaced because of the conflict which re-emerged in November 2021.

Mr Asaal said political parties had major roles to play in maintaining peace and stability and urged the leadership of the parties to caution their communicators against involving themselves in issues of the Bawku chieftaincy during their campaigns.

“Campaign on your political matters do not include our Bawku issues in your campaign,” he said.

While also encouraging the media to be objective and desist from hasty reportage of election-related issues which could lead to violence, he urged the public to be wary of misinformation and disinformation and always get information from trusted media outlets and individuals.

On terrorism, he advised participants to adhere to the government initiative of seeing something say something to help prevent violence and extremism especially those who would want to take advantage of the situation in Bawku to cause mayhem.

Mr Issah Seidu Atirag, Speaker of Bawku Youth Parliament, urged the security agencies to beef up security in the area, especially during elections to ensure that people who intend to disrupt the process and cause trouble would be dealt with according to the law.

Mr Daniel Baya Laar, the Bawku Municipal Director of NCCE explained that the purpose of the IPDC meeting was to create a platform for dialogue for political parties and other stakeholders to work towards achieving free, fair and non-violence elections on December 7, 2024.

According to Him, elections in most developing countries especially in Africa had witnessed a number of infractions leading to untold hardship, violence and destruction of life and property.

“It is in the light of this, that the NCCE is organising IPDC meetings on peace, tolerance and counter-violent extremism and vigilantism at the district level across the country,” he said.

Mr Laar stated that the engagement will improve the attitude of participants on the culture of tolerance and non-violence and tap into the energies and expertise of the stakeholders to use it positively to promote peaceful co-existence and counter violent extremism.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

