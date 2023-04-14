Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire win big in U-19 IHF Africa Zone Three Tournament

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April 14, GNA – Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire Under (U)-19 Female teams emerged winners in Day Three of the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone Three Trophy tournament at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Team Cote D’Ivoire came into the tournament with unbeatable performance and dominated the field of play since the beginning of the tournament.

In the U19 category, they defeated their counterparts from Liberia with 62-5 advantaged, whereas Ghana beat Benin 21-16 respectively.

In the U17 category, Ghana lost to Nigeria 49-29 and Cote D’Ivoire humbled Liberia 48-8 to emerged winners.

On day two of the competition of the U-19 category, Cote D’Ivoire beat Ghana 33-29 and team Benin won 57-9 over Liberia.

In the U-17 category, the Ghanaian team beat the Liberian team 52-14 while Cote D’ Ivoire won 37-26 against Benin.

