Authorities: Explosion at Texas dairy farm kills 18,000 cattle

Washington, April 14, (dpa/GNA) – An explosion at a Texas dairy farm killed some 18,000 cattle and critically injured an agricultural worker, state authorities said on Thursday.

The explosion took place on Monday at Southfork Dairy in Castro County, some 600 kilometres north-west of Dallas, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said in a Thursday statement, calling the explosion a “horrific event.”

A female agricultural worker who was trapped inside a building after the explosion and fire was freed and flown to hospital where she was receiving treatment, authorities said.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation,” Miller said. “There are lessons to be learned and the impact of this fire may influence the immediate area and the industry itself.”

“While the loss of so many animals and property is devastating, I am… thankful that there was no loss of human life,” Castro County Judge Mandy Gfeller told local broadcaster NewsChannel10.

GNA

