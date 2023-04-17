G7 warns against using force to change international order

Karuizawa, Japan, April 17, (dpa/GNA) – The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized democracies, have warned against any attempt to forcibly change the international order, in view of Russia’s war in Ukraine ,and China’s increasing assertiveness.

“So we will firmly reject any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday, as G7 foreign ministers discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

“We will demonstrate to the world the G7’s strong determination to uphold the international order, based on the rule of law,” Hayashi added.

After a working dinner on Sunday in the Japanese resort of Karuizawa, consultations continued on Monday.

The group remained “committed to intensifying, fully coordinating and enforcing sanctions against Russia,” a statement from Japan’s foreign ministry said after Monday’s first session.

Hayashi said it was important to maintain unity among the G7 and other like-minded countries, and to continue support for Ukraine, the statement added.

The ministers stated that Russia must withdraw all forces and equipment from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally.

“Also, in addition to condemning [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin’s announcement to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the G7 foreign ministers reaffirmed that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, they concurred into reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions, as well as third party weapon supply to Russia.”

China’s sabre-rattling towards Taiwan and North Korean missile tests, are also due to be discussed, along with the sudden violence in Sudan.

The meeting comes ahead of a full summit of G7 leaders in Hiroshima, Japan in May. Japan holds the G7 presidency and is joined in the group by Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States.

GNA

