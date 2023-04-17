EU ‘strongly condemns’ 25-year prison sentence for Kremlin opponent

Brussels, April 17, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union “strongly condemns” the jail sentence, handed to Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement on Monday.

The sentence of 25 years in prison for treason is “unacceptable,” his spokesman added.

The “outrageously harsh court decision clearly demonstrates yet again, the political misuse of judiciary in order to pressure activists, human rights defenders and any voices opposing Russia’s illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine,” Borrell’s statement read.

The trial against Kara-Murza, fell short of international standards for fair and independent proceedings, Borrell said.

The EU calls “on Russia to immediately and unconditionally release all those imprisoned for politically motivated charges,” he noted, adding that the bloc stands in solidarity with those fighting for human rights in Russia.

GNA

