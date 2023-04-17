Casualties rise in Sudan fighting between rival militaries

Khartoum, Aproil 17, (dpa/GNA) – The sudden outbreak of violence between rival military groups in Sudan, has killed 97 people, according to a medical organization.

Another 942 people, both soldiers and civilians, have been injured, the Sudanese doctors’ organization reported on Monday.

The World Health Organization overnight, gave a figure of 83 people killed and more than 1,000 injured.

Fighting between the Sudanese military and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), continued on Monday.

According to media reports, fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum was focused on key government facilities, such as the presidential palace and army headquarters.

Clashes are also taking place in other cities as well, including Nyala, the regional capital of South Darfur state, and the country’s second-most populous city.

In recent days, the tensions between Sudan’s military leader and de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo – the leader of the RSF – have broken into open conflict.

The rival camps are fighting each other with heavy artillery, tanks and air strikes.

Casualties are rising, as fighting takes place in densely populated parts of Khartoum.



