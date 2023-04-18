China condemns ‘arrogance’ of G7 statements on policy in the Far East

Beijing, April 18, (dpa/GNA) – China denounced statements made at the meeting of the foreign ministers from the G7 powers in Japan, in which they condemned China’s militarization in the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, said at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday that the G7 foreign ministers had “rudely interfered in China’s internal affairs, maliciously slandered and smeared China,” he said.

“The statements were filled with arrogance, prejudice, and sinister intentions to suppress China,” he added, saying China had protested to G7 host Japan.

Taiwan is “a sacred and indivisible part of China’s territory,” he said. To truly maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait, he said, it was necessary to reject the independence aspirations on the island.

Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang are also solely “internal affairs” of China, which do not allow any interference from outside.

The current situation in the East and South China Seas is generally stable. China adheres to the UN Charter and basic norms of international law, Wang Wenbin said.

The G7 countries should “abandon Cold War thinking and ideological biases,” he added. They should also not “condescend to dictate” to other countries.

Commenting on G7 concerns about the expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal, Wang said China possesses only “the minimum level required for national security.”

The G7 foreign ministers had also criticized China’s territorial claims and militarization in the South China Sea, and warned against the use of military force against Taiwan. Violations of human rights in China – especially in Tibet and Xinjiang – were also criticized.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

