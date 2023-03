Accra, Mar. 4, GNA – Hundreds of lovers of waakye a popular Ghanaian food have come together for the Waakye Summit 2023 at Dzorwulu, Accra.

Waakye is a popular Ghanaian dish of cooked rice and beans, served with gravy and shittor, a spicy-hot stew, and with meat or fish.

The Ghanaian delicacy can be eaten any time of day, but most patrons of waakye prefer to enjoy it for breakfast or lunch.

The Ghana News Agency was there.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email