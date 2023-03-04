Christian Atsu’s One Week Observance underway in Accra

Accra, March 4, GNA – The customary ‘One Week’ observance of the passing of Christian Atsu, the former Ghana international who died in the Turkey earthquake of February 5, is underway at the Adjiriganor Park in Accra.

A cross-section of Ghanaians and friends of the player have gathered to express their sympathies to the grieving family.

Some notable personalities present include Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports; Mr Kurt Okraku, President, Ghana Football Association; Dr Lawrence Tetteh and Mr Alan Kyerematen, former Minister of Trade and NPP presidential hopeful.

Scores of former Black Stars players were also present at the one-week memorial.

Atsu’s funeral is scheduled for March 17 at the Forecourt of the State House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday February 27 announced that the government would do everything on its part to give the footballer a “dignified exit.”

“It is my duty and responsibility as President to make sure that happens,” he said when he received a delegation of the family of the late footballer at the Jubilee House, Accra.

Christian Atsu was found dead after being buried under rubble in the terrible earthquake that hit Southern Turkey and parts of Syria in February.

Atsu, who signed for the Turkish side, Hatayspor in September 2022, was confirmed dead by Turkish agent, Murat Uzunmehmet after 13 days of going “missing”.

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana via a Turkish Airlines flight on Sunday, February 19.

GNA

