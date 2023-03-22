The iconic Jamestown Lighthouse in pictures

Accra, March 22, GNA – The Jamestown Lighthouse, an iconic landmark in Accra, stands on the coast in the southern end of the city where the Atlantic Ocean meets the land.

Built by the British in the colonial-era in the 1930s, the lighthouse was to replace a much smaller one built in 1871.

The 92 feet tall monument consists of a stone tower with a lantern, a gallery and an adjoining keeper’s house with a panoramic view of Accra from the top.

Named after James II, the Duke of York, it overlooked the Jamestown Habour and served as a signal to arriving ships in the Gold Coast, warning approaching vessels of the shallow and dangerous rocky depths in that part of the ocean.

Towering over the James Forte and the Jamestown community, the lighthouse was considered by the locals in the Gold Coast, an engineering marvel.

Also, it used to be a subject of postcard photographs, and now enjoys the status of a tourist site, attracting a number of visitors every year.

What are the functions of a lighthouse?

A lighthouse’s main function is that it serves to warn ships of dangerous shallow waters or perilous rocky coasts, and guides vessels to navigate safely into and out of harbours.

