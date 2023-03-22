Alan Kyerematen storms Upper West, promises to revolutionise agriculture

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa (UWR), March 22, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to revolutionise the development of the agricultural sector for the transformation of the economy if he becomes the President of Ghana.

To achieve this, he said plans and programmes had already been put in place and named some of the interventions as the establishment of agricultural mechanisation centres, equipped with farm implements, the provision of Irrigation and dam facilities, and education and agronomy support for farmers to produce sufficient food to ensure stability and food security.

Mr Kyerematen said this at a meeting with the Wala Traditional Council to inform the Wa-Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the overlord of the Waala Traditional Area and the Council, of his intention to contest for the presidential candidateship of the NPP in the 2024 polls.

He said agriculture had the potential for the economic emancipation of the country, and achieved or succeeded, there was the need to identify the regions, where some cash crops had comparative advantage, and support farmers to produce them in large quantities for domestic consumption and for export.

The NPP presidential aspirant said he was aware that the 1992 Constitution restricted traditional rulers from actively engaging in partisan politics, but as partners in development, they should show interest, especially in those who would be elected to leadership positions to lead the country.

“Since most of your work is always on the prosperity and growth in the development efforts, let us show more interest in the authority in the leadership position of the country”, he said.

Mr Kyerematen stated that under the NPP government, several pro-poor social intervention policies and programmes had been implemented, despite the world economic challenges of recent times.

This challenge, therefore, posed a test to Ghanaians to look for a new person who would transform the economy to prosperity and growth, especially in the areas of under-development and unemployment.

The NPP aspirant also appealed to delegates of the party to endorse a leader with the ability and capacities to create jobs for them and could unite the people devoid of the divisive tendencies that characterised the political landscape of the country as of now.

He advised that as Ghanaians, though they may always agree and disagree on issues, they must always remain a united people in one nation, with a common goal.

Mr Kyerematen stated that the country currently needed a leader to reconcile the people and sanitise the political atmosphere for enhanced development.

