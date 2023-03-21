Chieftaincy Ministry trains staff to enhance service delivery

Accra, March 21, GNA – The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs (MCRA) has organised a two-day workshop for its staff to enhance their skills and improve productivity.

The training workshop was conducted by the Human Resource Directorate and the Policy Planning, Budget Monitoring, and Evaluation Unit of the Ministry.

Ms Fati Lily Soale,the Acting Chief Director for the MCRA, emphasized the need for staff to invest in upgrading their skills to advance their careers.

She said the Ministry had plans to invest significantly in building the capacity of staff, which would not only boost individual confidence but increase productivity.

During the training, resource persons provided staff with in-depth knowledge on report writing, the standard report format, and how to generate funds internally, among other pertinent topics.

The staff also participated in focused group discussions, which provided an opportunity for them to collaborate and share ideas.

Ms Soale expressed confidence that the staff would be able to prepare detailed reports that accurately reflected their work at the end of the training.

Mr Evans Habadah, Director for Human Resource Management at MCRA, said the workshop was to ensure that the Ministry had a standard reporting format that included all relevant details about its activities.

A good report should be comprehensive and easy to understand, even in the absence of the author, he emphasised.

He stressed that the Ministry was committed to building the capacity of staff to contribute effectively to the achievement of the Ministry’s mandate.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

