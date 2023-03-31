Sofia Hospital Teaches Mountain Medicine

Sofia, March 31, (BTA/GNA) – A Mountain Medicine Academy was launched at the Lozenetz University Hospital in Sofia on Friday under the auspices of President Rumen Radev. The idea is to start training specialists in the field of mountain medicine. The subjects covered by the programme are relevant to the inception of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service System and to an improvement of coordination between the ambulance centres and the Mountain Rescue Service.

In his opening remarks, Presiden Radev said that the State needs to ensure top level of safety as it works to develop winter tourism and winter sports. The complex infrastructure that is required already exists: the monitoring, warning, communication and response system, including the Mountain Rescue Service and the Bulgarian Red Cross, which have built a fine system, the President said adding that one limitation is the scarce funding. He also pointed out that it sometimes takes days to reach a person who has been hurt, to provide first aid and take them to the nearest healthcare establishment. Here is where the air ambulance service steps in, he said.

“The first helicopter [for the ambulance helicopter service] will arrive in December this year, the second in June 2024 and two more per year every year until 2026,” Radev specified. He said taht having helicopters alone is not enough because the ambulance helicopter service is a complex system and needs crew prepared to operate the helicopters in difficult conditions. “The training of such personnel is just beginning and the training takes years. There should also be engineering and technical staff, prepared medical staff, bases for the helicopters, a communication system, licensed sites at a number of medical facilities across the country, an operational coordination centre,” Radev said.

Dr Hristo Stoyanov, director of Lozenetz Hospital expressed hope that the programme will broaden knowledge in the field of mountain medicine and will usher in organized training in this field. “I hope that with the help of the academic community of St. Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia mountain medicine will be included as a course in the medical programme,” he said.

The Mountain Medicine Academy is organized by the Lozenetz Hospital in cooperation with the Bulgarian Mountain Medicine Society.

