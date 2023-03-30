Ramirez “It’s going to be a war” – Ramirez fires Dogboe warning ahead of Saturday’s world title bout

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 30, GNA – Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) says Saturday’s world title bout against Ghana’s Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs) is “going to be war”.

The pair would square off this Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, Oklahoma, for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Featherweight title.

The title was abandoned by Mexico boxer Emanuel Navarrete, who moved up and beat Australia’s Liam Wilson to win the vacant WBO junior lightweight title back in February.

According to Ramirez, who is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Dogboe is just waiting to fight a boxer with his qualities and anticipates an explosive duel this Saturday.

“I always show respect to all my opponents, but I don’t think he’s fought boxers like me. That’s how I read him.

“So let him be prepared, and he’s going to be well prepared. It’s going to be a war,” he told Top Rank about Dogboe.

Dogboe, on the other hand, looks to become a two-time World Champion, and he aims to replicate the same journey he embarked on years ago.

“When I was world champion, I had to first win the interim title before I won the main belt.”It didn’t bother me to have to do that again.

Proving myself against the best is all that has ever mattered to me,” Dogboe said.Dogboe goes into Saturday’s bout as a huge underdog, with bookmakers going for a knockout win for Ramirez.

