GBA sends goodwill message to Dogboe

Accra, March 30, GNA – The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has urged Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe to make Ghana proud in his upcoming bout against Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) featherweight title.

Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs), who is a former WBO super bantamweight champion, would battle it out with the two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A statement released by the GBA said it had been monitoring Dogboe’s training regime and had no doubt in his ability to become a two-time world champion against Ramirez.

“The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, who is currently in the United States of America for the fight, is highly optimistic of a sound victory for Dogboe, and on behalf of the entire GBA Executive Board Members, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union,members of the boxing fraternity, and all well-wishers in Ghana and beyond, we wish Isaac Dogboe the very best of luck underpinned by intelligence, wisdom, and creativity in the ring,” the statement said.

It added that some officials of the GBA are in the United States to offer the boxer moral support before, during, and after his fight.

“The GBA, by this goodwill message, wishes to encourage all Ghanaians, especially the boxing fraternity, to remember Isaac Dogboe in their prayers to help him triumph in the ring on Saturday.

“We know you will fight tirelessly for mother Ghana and lift our flag very high. We believe in your ability and capability to reposition yourself at your current comfortable weight in the featherweight division. You are the best.”

GNA

