Police Dispatch Rider crashes to death at Osino

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 4, GNA – General Lance Corporal Rauf Iddrisu, from the National Police Headquarters Transport Unit, on Friday, March 3, 2023, died at Osino in the Eastern Region in a road crash.

The late General Lance Corporal Rauf, who was riding a Honda motorbike with the registration number GP4710, was leading a convoy from Accra towards Kumasi when he crashed with a VIP bus, travelling the opposite direction.

A police circular on social media said on March 03, 2023 at about 1530 hours, suspect driver Samuel Boateng aged 44, was in charge of Kia Grandbird VIP bus with registration number GW 9944-10 with Passengers on board from Kumasi towards Accra.

It said on reaching a section of the road close to the Osino Police station on the Accra-Kumasi highway, he failed to observe traffic ahead and in the process, crashed head-on with staff Number 49200 G/L/CPL Rauf Addrisu from Headquarters Transport who was riding Honda motorcycle with the registration number GP 4710, leading a convoy from Accra towards Kumasi direction.

It said the victim died on the spot and the body had been conveyed and deposited at Enyirise Government Hospital.

It said the accident vehicle had been sent to Anyinam Accident Square for safe keeping and testing whilst the suspect driver had been detained at Anyinam Police station.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

