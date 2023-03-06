People trapped as quake-hit building collapses in Turkey

Istanbul, March 6, (dpa/GNA) – Emergency services, on Sunday pulled several injured people from a six-storey building in the south-eastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa that collapsed after being damaged in the February 6 earthquakes, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The emergency workers were calling for silence, as they continued to listen for sounds from beneath the rubble, Anadolu reported.

Images from a security camera showed the building collapsing on a busy road.

The initial magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria a month ago, was followed by a series of aftershocks.

The quakes have left almost 2 million homeless in Turkey. Many are being housed in tent encampments, but people have also begun to return to their damaged homes.

GNA

