Fireworks herald 66th Independence Celebration at Ho

By Stephen Asante, James Amoh Junior

Ho, March 06, GNA – The 66th Independence Anniversary Celebration, being hosted by Ho, Volta Regional capital, gathered momentum on the eve of the commemoration as the 48th Engineering Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces set the Regional Capital agog with fireworks display.

Close to two hours, the Regiment ignited the skies with its display, holding the residents spellbound with a series of recurrent fireworks.

“This event is significant since it is aimed at whipping up the enthusiasm for the august occasion,” Captain Dennis Kofie, of the Regiment, told the Ghana News Agency, at Ho.

The fireworks, which coincided with the tolling of bells and beaming of a siren with the chorus: “The day you gave us, Lord, is ended, the darkness falls at your request…”, by the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Dome, a suburb of Ho, saw passersby watch in vigil for the night’s revelry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

