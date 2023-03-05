Observe safety protocols to stem the spread of Lassa fever — Dr Djokoto

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, March 5, GNA – Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, Acting Volta Regional Director of Health, has asked the public to adhere strictly to the safety protocols to stem the spread of the Lassa fever.

He said it was important for the citizens to promote hygiene within their vicinities to prevent rodents from entering their homes to forestall the spread of the disease.

Dr Djokoto, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that the Volta region has not recorded the virus, adding that the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service were instituting all necessary mechanisms to contain the outbreak.

Lassa fever, according to the Ghana Health Service, is caused by the lassa virus, and the incubation period is between 2 and 21 days. The virus is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent’s urine or faeces.

The Service said the virus may also be spread between humans through direct contact with the blood, urine, faeces or other body fluids of a person infected with Lassa fever and that sexual transmission of Lassa virus has been reported.

“The early symptoms of Lassa fever may include fever and general weakness. The person may later present with headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.”

The Service said in severe cases, there maybe bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina or stomach and that death usually occurred within 14 days of onset in fatal cases.

To keep the citizens active and healthy for productive work, the Ghana Health Service on Friday organised a health walk and blood donation exercise for residents in Ho, as part of activities marking the Independence Day celebration.

Dr Djokoto described the exercise as good to promote the health of the citizens and to boost the blood bank, and urged the citizens to continue to donate blood to support the health facilities across the country.

