Next NDC administration will investigate, prosecute corrupt gov’t officials—Mahama

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), March 5, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama says the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will conduct probes into alleged corrupt deals and misappropriations under the New Patriotic Party-led government and prosecute those found culpable.

He said mismanagement and corruption could be blamed for the economic hardship Ghanaians were grappling with and urged the electorate to vote for the NDC to turn things around.

“We are saddled with debt, and we have been downgraded by every rating agency, and inflation has gone off the roof, sending people into abject poverty and misery,” he said.

“It had never been my wish for political opponents to fail, but this NPP government has refused to listen to contrary views, leading to the roll-out of poorly thought through programmes, which have taken a toll on the economy and the public purse.”

The former President made these comments when addressing hundreds of NDC faithful, ward and branch executives at separate engagements at Dzodze and Aflao in the Ketu North and South constituencies, respectively, as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Volta Region.

He said the Government had been clueless and, in many ways, insensitive in the management of the economy leading to job loses, high unemployment rates and poverty.

He said his vision was for Ghana to develop, irrespective of who or which government was in power.

Former President Mahama is contesting the NDC’s flagbearership race with Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mr Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Mr Ernest Kwaku Krobea, a UK based Ghanaian businessman.

He urged all NDC faithful especially the delegates, who would be voting in the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries in May, this year, to do the needful by voting for the right individuals capable to delivering on their mandate and with everyone in unison.

“…So that together we can wrest power from the NPP and restore hope and dignity back to our people.”

Mr Mahama is expected to tour other constituencies in the region, accompanied by some national, regional and constituency executives.

Earlier on Thursday, March 2, he launched his flagbearership campaign at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, on the theme: Building the Ghana that We Want Together.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

