NYA commends District Assembly Common Fund in Youth Resource centres

By Edna A. Quansah

Axim/WR, March 22, GNA – Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has commended the District Assembly Common Fund for their support in constructing 10 Youth Resource Centres across the country.

He said the fund has been very instrumental in executing the projects spread across the country.

During inspection by the NYA at the Axim Youth Resource Centre in Western Région on Monday, the CEO appealed to the secretariat for more support to aid in the completion of all the 10 Youth Resources Centres.

He revealed that six out of the 10 Resource Centres being built are 84 per cent completed.

He debunked claims circulating in the media space that NYA has squandered some $20 million on the projects, describing it as misinformation.

He stated that $11.4 million had been spent on the 10 Youth Resource Centres so far, with about GHc18 million spent on the Axim Resource Centre which is near completion.

GNA

