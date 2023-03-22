Ashaiman Sabbass mass band raises funds to support Trooper Imoro Sheriff

By Ruth Dery

Ashaiman, March 22, GNA – The Sabbass Mass Band in Ashaiman in collaboration with the St. Augustine’s Catholic Youth Organization (C.Y.O) have organized a fundraising jam to support the family of late Trooper Sheriff Imoro, the soldier who was recently killed in Ashaiman.

During an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ashaiman, Mr. Vicent Atsu the former Chairman of the C.Y.O reiterated that the late Trooper Sheriff was recruited into Saint Augustine Catholic C.Y.O in 2014, where he joined the music band and was later promoted to the mass band.

Adding that through his tremendous zeal and dedication, he learnt how to play the trumpet very well, and had a passion from the inception for playing with the church’s band on special occasions and events.

“A light from our household is gone, a voice we love is stilled. A place is vacant in our hearts that can’t be filled.

“Though being a Muslim by birth, Sheriff defied the odds just to learn how to play the trumpet and to also join the Catholic Church.

“Through his Grandmother’s immense support and help, his parents gave their consent and blessings to become a member of CYO” he said.

Mr. Philip Aklasu, the Band Master for St. Augustine’s Catholic Church also revealed that the hardworking nature of Trooper Sheriff paid off, giving him the opportunity to join the Ghana Armed Forces with prestige.

He said the leadership of the St. Augustine’s band, the Mass band, and the C.Y. O brought up the whole initiative to financially support the family since the young trooper against all odds was dedicated and humble in serving the band.

“This is the little we can do to express our condolences and appreciate the work and participation of our late brother. We hope this goes far than we thought,” he said.

The Chief of the Muslim Coalition, Chief Jihad expressed his condolences to the family and donated GH¢1,000.00 to support the family.

A total amount of GH¢5,001.00 was raised during the fundraising jam in loving memory of the young soldier.

