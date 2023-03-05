NGO rewards persons with disability  

By Mercy Arthur

Tema. Mar 5, GNA – Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Here for Perfection (H4P) Organisation, has officially launched the Christiana Hackman Impact Leadership Award “CHIL Awards,” a scheme to honour and acknowledge persons with disability.

Bishop Hackman explained that the CHIL Awards scheme also sought to acknowledge the contribution of people to the development of the disability community and national development.

He said it also aimed at inspiring and motivating others, especially persons with disability, to contribute their abilities to building a better society.

He said H4P for over a decade now had relentlessly advocated for the rights and privileges of persons with disability.

Bishop Hackman was speaking at the ‘Ability Praise Concert’ (APC) 2023 organised by H4P for persons with disabilities. The Ability Praise Concert, a brain-child initiative of the H4P, brings together talented persons with disability in the area of arts and entertainment.

She explained that the CHIL awards was also to honour the late Christina Anasiwa Hackman, former H4P Chief Executive Officer, who was also the mother of Bishop Hackman, for her meritorious and impactful service to humanity, especially persons with disability.

She was known and revered for her passion, interest and impact on the welfare of others, especially that of the disability community in Ghana.

Madam Emma Lilian Bruce-Lyle was honoured as the first recipient of the CHIL awards and was decorated with a CHIL Awards citation of recognition, certificate of honour, plaque and cash prize in recognition of over 40 years of service in national development.

She is also known to have over the past two decades actively participated in disability issues both locally and internationally.

In spite of her disability, she committed herself to build excellence wherever she went.

She has an incredible portfolio, which includes working as a director in the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, National Development Planning Commission, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Private Sector Development and a board member of various disability institutions and committees.

The event was graced with representatives from the National Council on Persons with Disabilities, Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Ghana Blind Union, Women in Gospel Music, ShareCare Ghana, Inclusion Ghana, several other disability groups and the general public.

