Jubilee Park not a market place—Chief

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, March 5, GNA – Nana Egya Kwamina XI, a Divisional Chief of the Ahanta Traditional Council, has called on city authorities to clear traders from the Jubilee Park to allow it live up to its duties of hosting national and ceremonial events.

The Jubilee Park was a monumental project undertaken by the Kuffour-led administration when Ghana turned 50 years in 2007, but the park was converted to a trade centre in recent times, leaving many dwellers in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area unhappy.

The residents were of the view that the Apremdo Market was the ultimate solution to the relocation crisis rather than the Jubilee Park.

Nana Egya Kwamina XI, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to herald the Regional Celebration of Independence Day, called on the political heads within the Western Region to immediately return the park to its original use.

He queried, “Abenbebom market is still lying in the ruins and is nothing to write home about…meanwhile it is the best antidote when a search for market began some years to allow for the redevelopment…”

The Chief said, the “taxpayer’s monies were used for both projects to serve different purposes but here is the case, the Market is abandoned, and Jubilee grounds is rather serving as a market…now state functions or programmes are being moved around unnecessarily.”

GNA

