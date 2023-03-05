Musician holds health walk, register vulnerable for NHIS cards in Bolgatanga 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Mar 5, GNA – As part of giving back to society, Mr Samuel Asaa, an Afrobeat (World Music) Musician, has held a health walk, registered and renewed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) of vulnerable people in Bolgatanga.

The effort was to assist the beneficiaries who could not afford to register or renew their NHIS membership to enable them access quality and affordable health services.

He also plans to organise a music festival aimed at promoting peace at the Jubilee Park in Bolgatanga on March 11, 2023.

Popularly known as ‘Sam. A. I am’ in the music industry, Mr Asaa is a native of Gambibgo in the Bolgatanga East District but based in California, United States of America.

He attended briefly Gambibgo basic school and St. Clement basic school in Bolgatanga before relocating to Accra where he lived with his brother.

He had Junior High School education at St Barnabas JHS in Accra before gaining admission into the West Africa Secondary School, also in Accra.

He then travelled to the USA, precisely California, where he had his tertiary education and started his music career and currently the Chief Executive Officer of Asaa Music.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the exercise, Mr Asaa explained that he felt indebted to contribute the little he could to improve the lives of the people, particularly the needy.

He said about 1,000 people were being targeted to benefit from the benevolence and it was opened to all people, especially women and children.

He said health, education and job creation were his priority areas and noted that moving forward, he would leverage support from other partners to help address some of the challenges facing the region.

“I was born here in Bolgatanga and I grew up in Accra but as a kid I went through a lot of difficulty and I feel some of the kids are going through the same, so I feel there is need for me to come in and help them the little way I can.

“I am also doing it not because I have enough to help people but I am doing it in such a way that people and organisations will come together and help us in the future because we have a lot of people who are unable to access healthcare and other basic needs because of poverty,” he added.

Some beneficiaries of the exercise expressed gratitude to the Musician for relieving them of the financial burden and appealed to other people, especially natives in the diaspora, to help develop their communities.

Madam Azumah Abugre, the Leader of the Tomato Sellers in Bolgatanga, noted that youth unemployment was a major challenge in the region and appealed to benevolent individuals and organisations for assistance.

Madam Nmabilla Abugre, a trader, said the exercise was a big relief to women and children and appealed for more of such interventions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

