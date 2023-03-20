Media commended for Ghana Month programmes

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, March 20, GNA -The Government has commended the Ghanaian media for its dedication to developing Ghana-related content in celebration of the country’s independence this month.

A statement issued on Monday by the Ministry of Information and signed by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister, said the efforts of the media had not gone unnoticed, adding that the impact of the dedicated airtime to promoting Ghana and Ghanaian values had been exemplary.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said, “Through your coverage, you have brought attention to Ghana’s rich history, culture, and people. You have showcased Ghana’s achievements and highlighted her potential for growth and development.”

The Minister said the media’s efforts had also helped in promoting Ghana’s tourism and culture and attracted more investors to the country.

“The government encourages more of such content even beyond the month of March,” he added.

He stated that by doing so, they would continue to raise awareness of Ghana’s rich history and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

GNA

