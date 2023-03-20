CUTS canvas for passage of Consumer Protection laws

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, March 20, GNA – Mr Appiah Kusi Adomako, the West African Regional Director for CUTS International, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has appealed to the Government to facilitate the passage of the Consumer Protection bill into law.

For a bill that had its seminal work done 15 years ago and laid before parliament in 2016, he said it would be expected that a lot of urgency would be attached to passage of the bill due to the bearing it had on the lives of Ghanaians.

“For six years down the line, it has not gone anywhere until recently that we have been told that it is at the cabinet level and hope cabinet will get it through parliament as soon as possible.

“With the passage of Companies Act, 2019, (Act 992) and Corporate Restructuring and Insolvency Act, 2020, (Act 1015), the next bill for consideration should be the Consumer Protection Bill as the two deal with the protection of supply and demand sides of the market participants,” he said.

He made the remarks during a stakeholder engagement to mark the World Consumer Rights Day in Accra.

The event was organised by Cuts International and the Law Faculty of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

Mr Adomako explained that the law when passed would educate, empower, protect and enhance the welfare and interest of the consumer while promoting a fair, transparent and efficient marketplace.

He said consumer rights were like fundamental human rights which the State must promote, protect and safeguard through the enactment of laws and enforcement.

Mr Kofi Capito, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Rights Protection Agency, said for “a country that prides itself as the Gate way to Africa, the protection and enforcement of rights of consumers and citizens should be paramount especially when the country is a signatory to international trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

“This is a country where more multinational companies know we don’t have any solid rule and so enter Ghana and shun all the good practices you enjoy as a consumer when you go to their home countries. Shops have the audacity to stamp on their receipt goods sold are not returnable,” he said.

In the absence of a holistic law on consumer protection, he highlighted the need for more awareness creation on existing consumer protection laws that fell within the purview of state regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Standards Authority.

Mr Yaw Obeng, Head of Research at CUTS International, Mr Isaac Yaw Obeng, said issues of consumer exploitation were compounded due to the lack of redress mechanisms available to consumers.

He observed that the situation left consumers with no option than to contend with the consumption of low quality goods and services.

Mr Shadrack Nii Yarboi Yartey, the Communication and Programmes Lead, for CUTS, revealed that the CSO and the Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) had mobilised over 20,000 signatures to pressure the Government to fast track work on the draft bill and have it forwarded to Parliament.

“Unfortunately, the marching feat of over 20,000 Ghanaians who are calling on the Government to prioritize the bill is not enough to convince the government to do the needful.” Mr Yartey added.

