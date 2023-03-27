Malta Guinness WPL: Doris Boaduwaa and Veronica Baah’s brace secures vital win for Hasaacas Ladies  

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, March 27, GNA- Clinical finisher Doris Boaduwaa and Veronica Kumah Baah scored a brace each to defeat Ridge City 4-1 in the matchday 14 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League at the Madina Astroturf over the weekend.

Kumah Baah opened the scoring in the 6th minute after a defensive blunder to punish Ridge City FC who are yet to pick up their first win of the season.

Ten minutes after, Kumah Baah wasted no time to double the lead for Hasaacas Ladies, before Boaduwaa added the team’s third in the 23rd minute.

Despite the 3-0 lead, Hasaacas Ladies kept piling pressure on the home team but were unable to find the back of the net.

Ridge City found its rhythm when Loretta Akyaa Afful pulled one back for her side at the stroke of halftime.

From the break, Boaduwaa scored a fantastic goal in the 86th minute to end the game 4-1.

Hasaacas Ladies maintain the summit of the Southern Zone log with 29 points, while Ridge City is rooted in the relegation zone with three points after 14 matches.

Boaduwaa was voted the Nasco player of the match for her sterling performance.

Betway Ghana is a development partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

