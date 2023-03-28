Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee joins US Vice President Kamala Harris at State dinner

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, March 28, GNA – Legendary filmmaker, Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, Monday evening joined US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff at a State dinner hosted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

The American movie producer and director, known in real life as Shelton Jackson, arrived in Ghana Sunday, March 26, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ three-day visit to Ghana.

Though he was reported to be part of the US Vice President’s creative arts team, his visit would also offer him the opportunity to reconnect with his ancestors.

He joined western celebrities of African descent who had visited Ghana as part of the Ghana Tourism Authority’s (GTA) Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives.

They include Sheryl Lee Ralph, award-winning actress; Idris Elba, an actor; Rosario Dawson, an actress and Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, the 17th President of Howard University.

Others are Derrick Johnson, President of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP); Loretta Lynch, a former Attorney General, USA and Scott Mills, President, Black Entertainment Television (BET).

Shelton Jackson “Spike” Lee, born March 20, 1957, is an American filmmaker and actor.

Lee’s work is said to continually explored race relations, issues within the black community, the role of media in contemporary life, urban crime and poverty, and other political issues.

He has won numerous accolades for his work, including an Academy Award, a Student Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and two Peabody Awards.

