J.B. Danquah Adu murder trial bounces back 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March. 02, GNA – The murder trial of J.B. Danquah Adu on Wednesday bounced back at an Accra High Court following the return of the trial judge who went on leave in December last year.

When sitting resumed today, the matter was adjourned to March 2, because the accused person’s lawyer, Mr Yaw Dankwah, was absent in court.

Accused persons are Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bossu aka Junior Agogo.

The trial judge, Mrs Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, adjourning the matter, said her clerks were trying to reach Mr Yaw Dankwah on phone since morning but to no avail.

“Indeed he (defence counsel) is aware of today’s date and time. There is no reason given as why he is absent at the moment.”

Daniel Asiedu is expected to open his defence in a mini trial.

“I hope you have prepared to open your defence tomorrow,” the trial judge told Asiedu.

Daniel Asiedu, the first accused person, is standing trial for allegedly murdering the late MP for Abuakwa North, at his residence at Shaishie, Accra in February 2016.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bossu, and Asiedu has been charged with murder and robbery.

Bossu and Asiedu have jointly been charged with conspiracy.

They have denied the various charges and the court has remanded them into lawful custody.

GNA

