International Sports for Development Networks recognises Sunyani-based Forsports Foundation

Sunyani, Mar. 20, GNA – Forsports Foundation, a Sunyani-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), that uses football to help in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been recognised by Global Sports for Good Networks, for their work.

Common Goal, powered by the Streetfootballworld Network, set by the former Manchester United footballer, Juan Mata accepted membership of Forsports Foundation for its Football for Good projects and issued the foundation with a Certificate of Membership in 2021.

According to a statement issued and signed by Mr. Christopher Forsythe, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forsports Foundation and copied to the Ghana News Agency

(GNA) sports said, “in March 2023, the UN football for the Goals (FFTG) and Sport for Social Change Network also recognised our contributions, accepted us officially and issued us with certificate of recognition as well”.

The statement thanked the networks for their recognition, saying “this wouldn’t have happened without the support of its trustees, management, volunteers and participants.

“The foundation would, therefore, continue to improve by helping the use of football to support the efforts of the government to stem the efforts in containing anti-social behaviour of the youth Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions”, it added.

The statement appealed to traditional authorities and community leaders in the regions to approach the foundation whenever they needed them to run programmes that would help the youth abstain from practices which could jeopardise their future through peer pressure.

“Our doors are open to like-minded organisations within Ghana, who might want to collaborate with us on some of the programmes they deliver”, it said.

The statement thanked supporters of the foundation for helping it to achieve all the recognitions which include, which include the Netherlands Kits for the World, Czech’s Shoes4Life and Italian Macron.

