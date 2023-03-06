Independence Day: Speaker urges Ghanaians to recommit to ideals of democracy

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 6, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, Monday called on Ghanaians to recommit to the ideals of democracy, which hinges on freedom and justice.

A statement signed by Madam Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs, Parliament, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on behalf of the Speaker, extended warm greetings to Ghanaians on the occasion of the nation’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

“This is a time for us to reflect on the progress we have made as a nation and to recommit ourselves to the ideals of democracy, freedom and justice for which our forefathers fought”.

“We must also remember those who paid the ultimate price for our independence and pledge never to take our freedoms for granted.”

As Parliament also celebrates its 30th anniversary under the Fourth Republican Constitution, the statement said Ghanaians must pause and reflect on the journey thus far.

It called for joining forces to work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Ghana that would be a source of pride for all citizens.

“I wish Ghanaians a Happy Independence Day.”

GNA

