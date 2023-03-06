My devotion to the Ghana project remains unwavering—President Akufo-Addo

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, March 6, GNA – President Nana Addo Darkwa Akufo-Addo said his devotion to transforming Ghana remains unwavering and asked for public support to attain the desired results.

“The enemy we face is not with each other, we can only win the battle if we stick to diverting view points,” he said.

“I’m confident we are on the right path and I ask for your support for the transformation of Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed the well-attended 66th Independence Day Parade at the Volta Regional Youth Centre at Adaklu near Ho.

It was on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”

His special guest for the event was President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, who doubles as the Chair of ECOWAS.

Closely seated by President Akufo-Addo was the first Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as well as Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife, Samira.

President Akufo-Addo told the gathering that he was very much aware of the difficulties the nation was facing and assured of the Government’s commitment to reversing the trend.

He urged the people to collectively count the blessings, despite the challenges, adding: “We have not suffered any long fuel queues, nor shortages of food and essential items, and all the catastrophe of ‘Dumsor.”

“Undoubtedly, major global developments have a negative impact on the domestic and economic performance with evidence of historic hikes in global inflation…”

Food prices were rising with global interest rates triggered by tightening of monetary policy of central banks across several economies.

He enumerated the energy crisis with crude oil prices reaching unprecedented hikes, above $120 per barrel, the strength of the cedi against the dollar and other currencies, among other challenges.

President Akufo-Addo said government had deployed a number of fiscal interventions of bringing relief to Ghanaians and sooner than later, “we will see significant results of relief and recovery.”

He said elaborate measures would be expatiated during the State of the Nation address on Wednesday, February 8.

President Embalo of Guinea Bissau said his country was grateful to Ghana for the solidarity and support during its struggle for independence and being the forebear of emancipation.

He pledged to continue to support efforts to liberate all peoples of the continent.

During the march past segment of the celebration, smartly dressed students from 12 selected schools demonstrated dexterity to the admiration of the guests and spectators, as President Akufo-Addo took the 66th Independence National Salute.

The mass Army band provided music for the occasion, which saw culture at its best with demonstrations of diversity of traditions across regions of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

