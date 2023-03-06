Tenants can buy fire insurance to protect their properties – Prof. Ofori 

By Hannah Awadzi

Elmina, March 6, GNA – Professor Justice Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance, has encouraged Ghanaians to patronise fire insurance to protect their properties.

He said fire insurance was very important and that individuals including tenants in a house could buy fire insurance to protect their properties.

“You don’t need to be a house owner or a landlord to buy fire insurance,” he explained.

“Insurance is an aid to security and empowers us to face risk and uncertainties…most of the development in the world are possible because of insurance,” he said.

Prof. Ofori said this at a day’s training programme for selected media persons on Insurance issues.

The Ghana Insurance College has for the last four years run training programmes for some journalist across the country on insurance.

Prof. Ofori commended the media for their commitment towards providing insurance education to the populace saying the media is also part of the insurance industry, “they are part of the education wing.”

Nana Yaa Konadu, a senior broadcast Journalist and media personality with Despite Media, who participated in the training, commended the Ghana Insurance College for their consistent education on insurance issues.

She said: “The consistent insurance education we have gotten from the college as media persons has empowered us to ask relevant questions and to educate the public on insurance issues.”

The participants at the end of the training also presented a plague to honour Professor Ofori, for his innovative ways in getting the media involved in insurance education.

GNA

