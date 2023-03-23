Hohoe Municipal Assembly deepens citizen engagement at Alavanyo

By Edward Williams

Alavanyo (V/R), March 23, GNA – The Hohoe Municipal Assembly has held a townhall meeting for citizens in the Alavanyo traditional area to help improve the level of citizens’ engagement with state and non-state actors.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at Alavanyo Kpeme, noted that the meeting sought to promote and strengthen accountability and support the inclusion of sub-structures and traditional authorities in local governance.

He said the engagement also provided the platform for the citizenry to get information about some projects carried out in their communities and the Municipality as a whole.

Mr Awume said the engagement provided the platform for duty bearers to inform stakeholders of developmental issues and government policies for informed decision making.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected businesses in the country and expressed the hope the nation would bounce back for the needed developments.

Mr Emmanuel Deanoo, Hohoe Municipal Budget Officer, said the Assembly had constructed number of projects, including classroom blocks in traditional areas of the Municipality.

He said there would also be support for the organisation of sports activities and noted that construction works on the Hohoe Sports Stadium had progressed steadily.

Mr Kafui Bosso, on behalf of the Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, said there were 25,276 students and 1,316 teachers in the Municipality.

He said the role of the Directorate was to ensure supervision of teaching and learning, in-service training of teachers as well as deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools.

Mr Bosso noted that BECE performance in the Municipality had decreased since 2019 from 61 percent to 54 percent in 2020 and 52 percent in 2021, adding that performance of Alavanyo schools were no exception.

He urged parents to take active interest in the education of their wards to ensure the best outcomes for the children.

Mr Felix Boateng, Hohoe Municipal Health Nurse, noted that it was not advisable for people who had received mosquito treated nets to use them for fencing their gardens, adding that malaria was among the top five diseases in the traditional area.

He said some infrastructural challenges in the area included lack of security at health facilities, renovation of midwife quarters at Wudidi and new maternity block.

Mr Boateng noted that there would be a collaboration with chemical shops and pharmacy owners to increase family planning rate within the Municipality and to reactivate and form new adolescent clubs in the schools and communities.

Some concerns from the participants involved the reconstruction of the Gbi-Wegbe bridge, bad nature of roads, construction of a police post, mini-hydro, education, and health concerns.

Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, commended the Assembly for the initiative while calling for urgent attention to issues raised by the citizens of the Area.

