Graduates urged to take advantage of digital tools to excel as entrepreneurs

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Mar 28, GNA – Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), has urged graduates to take advantage of the benefits of digital tools to establish themselves as entrepreneurs.

“Opportunities exist for the diligent, who apply themselves to exploiting the digital world and creating different kinds of work relevant to the emerging society,” he added.

Nana Benneh, who is a graduate of the University of Ghana made these comments at the 75th congregation of the College of Education of the University in Accra.

The ceremony saw the graduation of 11,711 students drawn from the constituent schools made up of School of Continuing and Distance Education, School of Information and Communication Studies and the School of Education and Leadership.

He noted that the key differentiator was how much digital tools had transformed the world, especially the world of work.

He said for instance, unlike in 1996, his year of graduation, contemporary music albums could top the chart without a CD, or a cassette being produced but that could not happen in recent times.

He said the, “world we find ourselves in is the age of the digital entrepreneur and graduating students must follow the examples of other successful entrepreneurs in and out of Ghana and seek to establish their own enterprises.”

Professor Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, the Provost of the College of Education noted that the graduating class had students from over 50 other countries amongst the cohort, cementing the University’s place as the premiere University in Ghana.

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice – Chancellor of the University said the University had chalked some key successes in the year under review and that included the Vice–Chancellor’s Student Digitisation Initiative to allow for synchronous and asynchronous virtual learning.

She said the University took pride of place in Ghana as the top ranked school in the Webometrics/ Alper Doger school rankings.

Madam Yvette Adounvo Atekpe, a Member of the University Council congratulated Management for continuing efforts to ensure that the University returned to full and normal operations post the COVID-19 pandemic.

She commended Management for innovative efforts to resource the University and to ensure best management practices including being the first University in Ghana to institute a gender policy statement.

GNA

