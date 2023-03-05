Former Jamaican sprinter supports Ghana’s decision to host maiden Africa Paralympic Games

Accra, Mar. 5, GNA – The former world Athletics Champion and Jamaican legend Asafa Powell has supported Ghana’s decision to host the first ever Africa Paralympic Games fixed for 3-12 September, 2023.

The former 100m sprinter commended the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC) President, Mr. Samson Deen, for making the Paralympic Sport a focus on the African continent by ensuring athletes and the movement to participate in the maiden African Para Games.

In a closed-door meeting, the AfPC President indicated that the Paralympic office would like to cooperate with the Jamaican Legend to promote the #WalkInMyShoe project, a digital campaign to bridge the gap between the non-disabled and persons with disabilities.

The legend was in the company of the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah to solidify the need for para-sports promotion on the continent.

Ghana would host the first-ever multi-sport para games with seven sport Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Volleyball, GoalBall, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, and Amputee Football.

Ghana has budgeted USD 8.5 million to stage the event, with the funding coming from media rights, sponsorship, and the government of Ghana.

GNA

