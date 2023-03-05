Drastic transformation is needed in tertiary education- Prof Anamoah-Mensah

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, March 5, GNA – Professor Jophus Anamoah- Mensah, the Governing Chairman, Zenith University College, has called for the drastic transformation of tertiary education to respond to the needs of the local and global markets.

He suggested that the faculty in tertiary institutions be expanded to include visiting fellows, entrepreneurs-in-residence, inventors-in-residence, policymakers, and top Chief Executive Officers.

Prof Anamoah-Mensah said this at the weekend during the 14th Congregation of the College for Bachelor of Business Administration and first Bachelor of Laws ceremony in Accra.

In all, a total of 135 graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and 22 graduated with a Bachelor of Law degree.

He urged Universities to encourage the development of an entrepreneurial mindset and produce graduates who are job creators and not job seekers.

The Professor stated that Universities should give equal value to both academic pathways and technical and vocational training for holistic development.

He said the College was working to add new programmes, including Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Midwifery programmes and Bachelor of Art degree Psychology and Marketing; Psychology and Human Resource Management and Psychology and Sociology.

Prof Anamoah-Mensah said the University had partnership agreements with international institutions, including the University of London, which organised an annual quality assurance review of her international diploma in law and Bachelor of Laws programmes.

On challenges, he said the economic downturn, especially in the West African Sub-region, had affected efforts aimed at recruiting foreign students from neighboring countries and the dependence on fees to run the institution.

Private Universities, he said, needed to adopt new strategies to enable them not only to be competitive but to remain in the business of providing quality higher education.

He urged the graduating class to dream beyond their expectations and become self-sufficient in the market space.

“You should continue to improve your knowledge and skills through modern ways of learning and make maximum use of your time and the facilities available for different modes of learning,” he said.

Mr Philip K.Buabeng, the Deputy Rector, Zenith University College, said six students out of the 11 gained admission to the Ghana Law School after writing the 2022 entrance exam, representing a pass rate of 55 per cent.

He said the National Association of Private University Students in 2022 voted Zenith University College as the best performing Private University Law Faculty.

Prof George K.T. Oduro, Representative of the Vice-Chancellor of Cape Coast University (UCC) and mentor institution, said Zenith University was on course to meet the requirements of its affiliation with UCC.

Mr Augustine Amoah Nai emerged as the overall best student for a Bachelor of Law student, while Mr Godfred Klenam Tamakloe won the award for the best graduating student for a Bachelor of Business Administration.

