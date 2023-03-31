Christian Atsu makes shortlist for 100 Most Impactful Changemakers

Accra, March 31, GNA – Late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been named among the 100 Most Impactful Changemakers for the year 2022.

The annual list announced by Humanitarian Awards Global seeks to appreciate individuals who have contributed massively to the development of Ghana and positively changed lives.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle footballer made the shortlist for his numerous humanitarian initiatives, which included his prison advocacy that helped free many inmates who couldn’t pay their fines.

A publication by Humanitarian Awards Global said recognising the efforts of these individuals and non-profit organisations would go a long way towards motivating them as they change lives and challenge the status quo in their respective fields.

“The carefully selected unranked list features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country, including profit, business, politics, media, science, sports, and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail where there was none.

“These change makers are reshaping history, closing inequality gaps, grooming leaders, pioneering new avenues of wealth creation, and in turn, lifting others with them. The approach used in selecting these people cuts across nominations, extensive background checks on impact activities, and board justifications to short-list the top 100 of the year under review.

“Some of the metrics used in shortlisting are leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact. On a yearly basis, some previously mentioned change makers get to be on the list if they are still justified based on the criteria and metrics used, and new names of change makers also emerge.

“The publication provides these agents of change with an important occasion to be inspired and to keep working towards their passion of changing lives and impacting their space.

“Among the notable people who are featured are diplomats, board chairs, CEOs, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, scholars, chancellors, politicians, and philanthropists. Congratulations to all Changemakers in the 2022: 100 Most Impactful Changemakers,” the publication read.

Some other notable personalities on the shortlist include Brian Amoateng (Philanthropist), Kobby Kyei (Blogger), Lady Dentaa Amoateng (Entrepreneur), Kofi Ernest (Journalist), Wendy Boatemaa Ofori (Philanthropist) and many others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

