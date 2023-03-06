Businessman leads hundreds of NPP supporters in unity walk in Bolga East

By Joshua Asaah

Zuarungu (U/E), March 6, GNA – Hundreds of supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bolgatanga East Constituency of the Upper East Region have embarked on a unity walk geared towards closing ranks in the party.

The walk, one of the massive ones in the history of the constituency, saw regional, constituency, government appointees, elders, electoral area coordinators, and sympathizers of the NPP participating on the principal streets of Zuarungu.

It was on the theme: “Uniting Together Towards Breaking the 8 in 2024,” sponsored by a businessman and member of the party, Mr Mathew Silas Amoah.

“What has drawn the party back was disunity, hence the need to embark on the unity processes ahead of the general election next year,” Mr Amoah said.

He expressed the optimism that the NPP would break the eight-year mantra of political party rule, regardless of the economic challenges confronting Ghanaians.

“We admit that things are hard and it is not just Ghana. It is everywhere. NPP is a government that people should trust and we would put our stuff together and get the economy back on track to break the Eight!”.

He mentioned projects and policies under the Akufo-Addo-led government such as the Agenda 111, roads, the new Bolgatanga East District office, one constituency one ambulance, and free SHS, that Ghanaians would consider to renew the mandate of the NPP.

“Politics is not done on air, talking and hitting tables. We are going to do comparisons. We are going to break the Eight and there is no doubt about that.”

Even though posters, flyers, and T-shirts of the businessman had emerged, Mr Amoah said he had not yet decided to contest the NPP parliamentary primary in the Bolgatanga East constituency.

However, “ if the people feel it is necessary for me to come, why not, I will gladly accept,” he said.

The Bolgatanga East seat, since 2012, has been occupied by the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament, Dr Dominic Akuretinga Ayine.

That notwithstanding, the Upper East Regional Secretary of the NPP, Elvis Figo Awonekai, has expressed the strong belief that the NPP would win the seat for the first time in the 2024 general election.

According to Salahu-Deen Musah Al-Khokeini, Regional Youth Organizer, NPP, the incumbent MP “has done nothing since he went to parliament”.

“He places priority on party issues. The library project he started is still uncompleted but has been able to complete the Ghc2.5 million NDC party office”.

GNA

